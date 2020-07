Amenities

This home is ready to make it yours, come home to this beautiful tree lined street. Move in ready 3-2 with bonus room and loads of built in storage. The home boast original hardwoods, energy efficient windows, and a great sized yard with covered patio that would be perfect for entertaining. This home is convenient to downtown and all major roadways and would be ideal for any situation.