1610 Denver Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Construction is nearing completion on this completely remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home in the north side of Fort Worth - available the first week in February. The home features updates such as new paint inside & out, a dedicated laundry room, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets & countertops, all new waterproof plank flooring throughout the entire home, & remodeled second bathroom. Foundation work recently completed. New, heating & cooling units to be installed prior to move-in. Extra storage: spacious attic, cellar, & backyard shed. Non-Refundable Application fee: $50. All tenants 18 yrs or older must complete a rental app. Pets are allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit per animal (up to 2).