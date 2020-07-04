All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Denver Avenue

1610 Denver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Denver Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Construction is nearing completion on this completely remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home in the north side of Fort Worth - available the first week in February. The home features updates such as new paint inside & out, a dedicated laundry room, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets & countertops, all new waterproof plank flooring throughout the entire home, & remodeled second bathroom. Foundation work recently completed. New, heating & cooling units to be installed prior to move-in. Extra storage: spacious attic, cellar, & backyard shed. Non-Refundable Application fee: $50. All tenants 18 yrs or older must complete a rental app. Pets are allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit per animal (up to 2).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Denver Avenue have any available units?
1610 Denver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Denver Avenue have?
Some of 1610 Denver Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Denver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Denver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Denver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Denver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Denver Avenue offer parking?
No, 1610 Denver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Denver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Denver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Denver Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 Denver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Denver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 Denver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Denver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Denver Avenue has units with dishwashers.

