Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

900 square foot luxurious remodel located in Arlington Heights with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. This duplex has central heat and air, stainless appliances, utility room with full size washer and dryer connections, fenced in backyard, 2 car detached garage with front attached carport. Tenant will reimburse owner monthly for water and gas service. Owner pays for lawn care. Located close to 7th St. entertainment and dining, Dickies Arena, Museums, and UNTHSC.