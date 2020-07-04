All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
15716 Wheelhorse Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15716 Wheelhorse Trail

15716 Wheelhorse Trail · No Longer Available
Location

15716 Wheelhorse Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely, recently renovated 4.0 bed 3.5 bath home in Roanoke For convenience, access to freeway 35W can be found nearby. Contact us today for more information!
Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock feature
- Ask for details!
Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $35 month pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail have any available units?
15716 Wheelhorse Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail have?
Some of 15716 Wheelhorse Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15716 Wheelhorse Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15716 Wheelhorse Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15716 Wheelhorse Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 15716 Wheelhorse Trail is pet friendly.
Does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15716 Wheelhorse Trail offers parking.
Does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15716 Wheelhorse Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail have a pool?
No, 15716 Wheelhorse Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail have accessible units?
No, 15716 Wheelhorse Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15716 Wheelhorse Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15716 Wheelhorse Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

