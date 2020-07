Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 Bedroom With 2 Baths newly remolded. - Beautiful 5/2 newly remolded with 2 living areas. This property had new appliance, new flooring, new paint and new fixtures. The Kitchen with an open floor plan with Island. Spacious backyard great for entertainment,Ready to lease give us a call.



(RLNE5169341)