Fort Worth, TX
1500 Lipscomb St
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

1500 Lipscomb St

1500 Lipscomb Street
Location

1500 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9d2644020 ----
This gorgeous two-story townhouse has been completely remodeled from the foundation up. Nestled in Fort Worth Fairmount Historic District, this property is a must see. It is a quaint 900 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, parking on new driveway, and private fenced in patios.
Open concepts living area, a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and custom crown molding.
The kitchen is equipped with new custom cabinets, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, dishwasher and stove and a laundry alcove just off the kitchen with full size washer and dryer connections.
The Historic district in this part of Fort Worth is outstanding and convenient to shopping with quick access to the public transportation, all the major hospitals, and short walking distance of Magnolia St. Just a hop-skip-and a jump and you are shopping and dining in the trendy West side of downtown Fort Worth. To schedule a viewing, visit rentdfw.net, select property, and fill out contact agent. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Lipscomb St have any available units?
1500 Lipscomb St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Lipscomb St have?
Some of 1500 Lipscomb St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Lipscomb St currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Lipscomb St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Lipscomb St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Lipscomb St is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Lipscomb St offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Lipscomb St offers parking.
Does 1500 Lipscomb St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Lipscomb St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Lipscomb St have a pool?
No, 1500 Lipscomb St does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Lipscomb St have accessible units?
No, 1500 Lipscomb St does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Lipscomb St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Lipscomb St has units with dishwashers.

