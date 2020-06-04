1500 Lipscomb St

Amenities

This gorgeous two-story townhouse has been completely remodeled from the foundation up. Nestled in Fort Worth Fairmount Historic District, this property is a must see. It is a quaint 900 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, parking on new driveway, and private fenced in patios.

Open concepts living area, a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and custom crown molding.

The kitchen is equipped with new custom cabinets, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, dishwasher and stove and a laundry alcove just off the kitchen with full size washer and dryer connections.

The Historic district in this part of Fort Worth is outstanding and convenient to shopping with quick access to the public transportation, all the major hospitals, and short walking distance of Magnolia St. Just a hop-skip-and a jump and you are shopping and dining in the trendy West side of downtown Fort Worth. To schedule a viewing, visit rentdfw.net, select property, and fill out contact agent. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



