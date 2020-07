Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This upgraded 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo offers an open floor plan, cozy living room with fireplace with glass tile detail, very close to the community sparkling pool with hot tub. All tile floors downstairs with vaulted ceilings and a private Master Suite upstairs with jetted tub in the bathroom. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite countertops, with adjoining laundry room. Gated community. Covered parking