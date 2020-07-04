All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:28 AM

1424 Edney Street

1424 Edney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Edney Street, Fort Worth, TX 76115
North Greenbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-2 in Fort Worth! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, charming details, beautiful wood beams, crown molding, adorable baths and so much more! Lovely family room opens to a separate dining area with a pretty hanging chandelier. Cute kitchen has white cabinetry, gas stove and additional storage. Fantastic master with French doors has a private screened-in porch - great for quiet nights! Master bath has an oversized walk-in shower with decorative tiles and seating area. Nice secondaries, huge backyard with room to play - great for entertaining, sprinkler system, storage building, covered carport and more, loaded with old world charm! Located near parks, highways and shopping! *ONE pet allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Edney Street have any available units?
1424 Edney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Edney Street have?
Some of 1424 Edney Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Edney Street currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Edney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Edney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Edney Street is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Edney Street offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Edney Street offers parking.
Does 1424 Edney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Edney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Edney Street have a pool?
No, 1424 Edney Street does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Edney Street have accessible units?
No, 1424 Edney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Edney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Edney Street does not have units with dishwashers.

