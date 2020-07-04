1424 Edney Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4-2 in Fort Worth! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, charming details, beautiful wood beams, crown molding, adorable baths and so much more! Lovely family room opens to a separate dining area with a pretty hanging chandelier. Cute kitchen has white cabinetry, gas stove and additional storage. Fantastic master with French doors has a private screened-in porch - great for quiet nights! Master bath has an oversized walk-in shower with decorative tiles and seating area. Nice secondaries, huge backyard with room to play - great for entertaining, sprinkler system, storage building, covered carport and more, loaded with old world charm! Located near parks, highways and shopping! *ONE pet allowed*