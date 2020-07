Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this spacious, fresh and clean home! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a large and open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! Enjoy features such as tall ceilings, fireplace, breakfast bar, large kitchen with tons of storage, split bedrooms and a large backyard! The office could be used for a 4th Bedroom. Enjoy full access to community amenities; jogging trails, sport courts, pools and more! Close to the freeways, shopping, schools and more. Schedule your showing today!...