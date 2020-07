Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Take a look at this fabulous four bedroom home on a roomy corner lot with a large back yard and covered patio! You will enjoy a nice flowing floorplan with 3 living areas, formal dining and nice sized island kitchen and breakfast area. Special features include a reverse osmosis filtered water system, Radient Barrier, 30 year roof, new Air HVAC filter system, Energy Star rated, and more!