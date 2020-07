Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

UPDATED! FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, CARPET IN UPSTAIRS AND MASTER BEDROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS,NEW COMMODES, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS,FAUCETS AND HARDWARE. HUGH BACKYARD, OPEN PATIO, COVERED FRONT PORCH. NEW HVAC! CLOSE TO CLUB HOUSE AND PONDS.FRESH LANDSCAPING IN FRONT, SPRINKLER SYSTEM! NEW GARAGE DOOR AND OPENER. EASY ACCESS TO ALLIANCE OR DFW. GREAT SHOPPING CLOSE BY. WONDERFUL SCHOOLS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE.