1124 E Allen Avenue

Amenities

Custom 2019 built home on a corner lot with upgrades throughout! High ceilings greet you from the entry and lead you to an open concept living space adjacent to the sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. French doors just off the living area provide access to the cedar fenced backyard to maximize indoor and outdoor living space. The master suite has an en-suite bathroom complete with double sinks, separate toilet area, glass door stand up shower and bespoke walk in closet. Easy access to major highways and just minutes to the heart of Magnolia, Near Southside and more. Come and see this house for yourself today!