Location

1124 East Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom 2019 built home on a corner lot with upgrades throughout! High ceilings greet you from the entry and lead you to an open concept living space adjacent to the sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. French doors just off the living area provide access to the cedar fenced backyard to maximize indoor and outdoor living space. The master suite has an en-suite bathroom complete with double sinks, separate toilet area, glass door stand up shower and bespoke walk in closet. Easy access to major highways and just minutes to the heart of Magnolia, Near Southside and more. Come and see this house for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 E Allen Avenue have any available units?
1124 E Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 E Allen Avenue have?
Some of 1124 E Allen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 E Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 E Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1124 E Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1124 E Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1124 E Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1124 E Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 E Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 E Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1124 E Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1124 E Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1124 E Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 E Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 E Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

