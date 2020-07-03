All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:22 AM

11229 Kenny Dr

11229 Kenny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11229 Kenny Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/440aa42045 ---- Don\'t miss this lovely Keller ISD home! Huge, almost 4000 square feet, 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 2 story home built in 2010. Wonderful upgrades such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, over-sized bedrooms, energy efficient, office, game room, and a media room wired for surround. To Schedule a Self Viewing, we need at least an hour notice!! CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist. Disposal Granite Countertops Media Room Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11229 Kenny Dr have any available units?
11229 Kenny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11229 Kenny Dr have?
Some of 11229 Kenny Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11229 Kenny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11229 Kenny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 Kenny Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11229 Kenny Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11229 Kenny Dr offer parking?
No, 11229 Kenny Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11229 Kenny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11229 Kenny Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 Kenny Dr have a pool?
No, 11229 Kenny Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11229 Kenny Dr have accessible units?
No, 11229 Kenny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 Kenny Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11229 Kenny Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

