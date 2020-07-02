109 Flyaway Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

This property is available for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/650624



Great floor plan with two large living areas and split bedrooms. Master suite has garden tub with stand alone shower and large walk in closet. Open kitchen with island and breakfast bar, formal living/dining and large family room with access to back patio.



Near Hurst Junior High School & Eastern Hills High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.