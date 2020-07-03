All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10700 Astor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10700 Astor Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10700 Astor Drive

10700 Astor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10700 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
basketball court
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Nostalgia neighborhood; bring your rockers! This quaint 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Freshly painted and as clean as a whistle. The 2 car detached garage is located in the rear with a long drive way complete a basket ball hoop. Frig and all community amenities included in rental rate. 40.00 pp app fee apply online Tenants to verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Astor Drive have any available units?
10700 Astor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 Astor Drive have?
Some of 10700 Astor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Astor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Astor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Astor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10700 Astor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10700 Astor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10700 Astor Drive offers parking.
Does 10700 Astor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 Astor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Astor Drive have a pool?
No, 10700 Astor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10700 Astor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10700 Astor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Astor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10700 Astor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University