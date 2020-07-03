10529 Traymore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 10-16-19. ADORABLE 2-2.5-2 in Fort Worth, Keller ISD! Great location near the Alliance Town Shopping Center! Beautiful tiled floors, lovely colors, spacious 19x15 living room with peek-a-boo window that overlooks the kitchen with white cabinetry, built-in microwave & a pretty mosaic tiled backsplash. Elegant 10x9 dining room has views of the inviting back yard with a pergola covered patio, walk-way & nice landscaping. Fabulous second loft living area, two large bedrooms & two full baths upstairs, master has a nice walk-in closet. Cute half bath on first floor, full size utility room, two car garage & more. A wonderful place to call home! *NO Cats* One small dob under 30 lbs considered.