Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

10529 Traymore Drive

10529 Traymore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Traymore Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 10-16-19. ADORABLE 2-2.5-2 in Fort Worth, Keller ISD! Great location near the Alliance Town Shopping Center! Beautiful tiled floors, lovely colors, spacious 19x15 living room with peek-a-boo window that overlooks the kitchen with white cabinetry, built-in microwave & a pretty mosaic tiled backsplash. Elegant 10x9 dining room has views of the inviting back yard with a pergola covered patio, walk-way & nice landscaping. Fabulous second loft living area, two large bedrooms & two full baths upstairs, master has a nice walk-in closet. Cute half bath on first floor, full size utility room, two car garage & more. A wonderful place to call home! *NO Cats* One small dob under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Traymore Drive have any available units?
10529 Traymore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Traymore Drive have?
Some of 10529 Traymore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Traymore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Traymore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Traymore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10529 Traymore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10529 Traymore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Traymore Drive offers parking.
Does 10529 Traymore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Traymore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Traymore Drive have a pool?
No, 10529 Traymore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Traymore Drive have accessible units?
No, 10529 Traymore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Traymore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Traymore Drive has units with dishwashers.

