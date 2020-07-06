10524 Aransas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

**DECEMBER’S RENT FREE WITH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND JANUARY’S RENT PAID PRIOR TO MOVE IN WITH AN 18 MONTH LEASE!** 12 month lease is also available but unfortunately will not include one month's rent for free. This stunning 4/2/2 features new luxury vinyl plank in all living and wet areas and upgraded carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. The front entrance opens up into a large dining and one of two living areas which could be repurposed as a media room, office, ect. The kitchen which is complete with new granite countertops and an island, opens up to the second living area. With a split floorplan, the large master bedroom is separate from all 3 secondary bedrooms and features an in suite masterbath updated with granite countertops and walk in closet. The 2nd bathroom has also been updated with granite! Fenced in backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.