Fort Worth, TX
10524 Aransas Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:22 PM

10524 Aransas Drive

10524 Aransas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10524 Aransas Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
**DECEMBER’S RENT FREE WITH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND JANUARY’S RENT PAID PRIOR TO MOVE IN WITH AN 18 MONTH LEASE!** 12 month lease is also available but unfortunately will not include one month's rent for free. This stunning 4/2/2 features new luxury vinyl plank in all living and wet areas and upgraded carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. The front entrance opens up into a large dining and one of two living areas which could be repurposed as a media room, office, ect. The kitchen which is complete with new granite countertops and an island, opens up to the second living area. With a split floorplan, the large master bedroom is separate from all 3 secondary bedrooms and features an in suite masterbath updated with granite countertops and walk in closet. The 2nd bathroom has also been updated with granite! Fenced in backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 Aransas Drive have any available units?
10524 Aransas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 Aransas Drive have?
Some of 10524 Aransas Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Aransas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Aransas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Aransas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10524 Aransas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10524 Aransas Drive offer parking?
No, 10524 Aransas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10524 Aransas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10524 Aransas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Aransas Drive have a pool?
No, 10524 Aransas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10524 Aransas Drive have accessible units?
No, 10524 Aransas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Aransas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10524 Aransas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

