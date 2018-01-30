1025 Morrison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this move in ready 4 Bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage with an oversized backyard. House has a nice open concept with great flow. Fireplace is ready to keep you warm through these winter months. Master bedroom and bath are separate from the other bedrooms. Maser bath has a double vanity with a separate shower and tub with a walk in closet. Home is near Cobblestone Park.