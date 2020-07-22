5306 Magnolia Sky Drive

Amenities

granite counters gym pool tennis court

Absolutely Beautiful, Super Clean 1 story Pulte Home. Inviting Entry Way To Open Floor Plan. This Home Has 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, Spacious Mud Room. Formal Study Rm W Double Doors & Very Nice Formal Dinning Room. Kitchen Features A Large Granite Island, Open To The Family Room which Is light & bright with Lots Of Large Windows.Massive Master Bedroom & Master Bath W. Dbl Vanities & Massive Closet.Subdivision Boasts Tennis Courts,Splash pad&pool with water park. Great Location! Must See!!!