austin county
30 Apartments for rent in Austin County, TX📍
Edgewood
1601 Highway 90 W, Sealy, TX
1 Bedroom
$638
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Edgewood in Sealy. View photos, descriptions and more!
1300 Eagle Lake Road
1300 Eagle Lake Road, Sealy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
974 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom town home in quiet complex. Wood floors, granite countertops, updated bathroom, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. Available August 1 for move in.
111 Machemehl Dr
111 Machemehl Drive, Bellville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2208 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Great move-in ready property. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in main part of house. Area in the back of the house was added to include another bedroom suite or game room with a bathroom.
733 E Mill St
733 East Mill Street, Bellville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
This brick home is well maintained. It has 2 bedrooms, a hall bathroom, master bathroom and 2 car garage. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and adjoining breakfast area. The living room is big enough to accommodate large furniture.
Circle K
650 Donoho Street, Hempstead, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort at Circle K Apartments. Our modest community is situated in the quaint city of Hempstead, Texas, convenient to all that Hempstead has to offer.
1940 2nd St
1940 2nd St, Hempstead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Comfortable house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 295218 Well maintained, freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a quiet neighborhood. New appliances. Master bedroom with full bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1003 Allison
1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1841 sqft
*COMING SOON* Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity.
5019 Prairie Terrace Lane
5019 Prairie Terrace Ln, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1855 sqft
This two-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. First-floor common areas include open family room, powder room, kitchen and a casual dining area that overlooks the covered patio.
2950 Jasmine Street
2950 Jasmine Street, Washington County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2070 sqft
Great two-story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bluebonnet Hills! House sits on 1.48 acres. New carpet installed recently. $1600/month. All adult occupants must fill out a separate application.
2111 Springwood Drive
2111 Springwood Drive, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1695 sqft
*PENDING* This meticulously kept home features hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, and a large backyard for entertaining. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. No pets.
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral
2630 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$3,125
2500 sqft
This unit is number 11 on the attached site plan. 75,230 SF retail center featuring 37,896 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 792 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.
706 Scott Drive
706 Scott Drive, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1591 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Beautiful property. Mature trees and remodeled home in a nice subdivision. Refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
908 East Stone Street
908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1769 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included.
2644 Hwy 36 S
2644 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$17,492
21075 sqft
COMMERCIAL: 75,230 SF retail center featuring 38,572 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 676 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.
2109 Joel
2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2123 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen.
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
29110 Parker Trace Drive
29110 Parker Trace Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
LOVELY ONE OWNER PERRY HOME BUILT IN 2018 THAT STILL SHOWS LIKE A NEW HOME.
705 S JACKSON ST APT 25
705 South Jackson Street, Brenham, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath corner apartment close to parking. Available for move in the first week of August 2020. Beautiful plank flooring. Great view of the courtyard from the living room and dining room windows. Bright courtyard at night.
812 Burleson Street
812 Burleson Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1553 sqft
Large lot with trees and plenty of shaded room to roam in backyard and front yard. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, sunroom, formal dining room,central HVAC, interior laundry room and custom walk-in shower.
904 Thiel St
904 Thiel Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1637 sqft
*PENDING* Great cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom in the front part of the house. Another bedroom and bathroom in the back part of the house. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open.
9973 Boulder Bend Lane
9973 Boulder Bend Ln, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.
312 Scenic Brook Street
312 Scenic Brook Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* This traditional style brick home is in a great neighborhood and convenient to businesses and schools in town. Home features an open concept, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced backyard.
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.
1715 West Main Street - H
1715 West Main Street, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is an upstairs unit. The property has been undergoing renovation. The available apartment has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 900+- SF. Windows, paint, and appliances recently installed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Austin County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Pearland, and Conroe have apartments for rent.
