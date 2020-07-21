/
wharton county
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:17 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Wharton County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Mill Creek
1823 Stadium Dr, Wharton, TX
1 Bedroom
$644
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
931 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mill Creek in Wharton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
301 E West Street
301 East West Street, El Campo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
818 sqft
Charming home on corner lot. Home is situated on 2 lots with mature trees. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath (2019) as well as new flooring (2019). Carport has new metal sheeting (2019).
Results within 10 miles of Wharton County
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated December 28 at 10:18 PM
Contact for Availability
Edgewood
1601 Highway 90 W, Sealy, TX
1 Bedroom
$638
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Edgewood in Sealy. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 Eagle Lake Road
1300 Eagle Lake Road, Sealy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
974 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom town home in quiet complex. Wood floors, granite countertops, updated bathroom, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. Available August 1 for move in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wharton County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
