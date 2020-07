Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated home in established neighborhood. This home features hardwood floors, carpet and tile throughout, fresh custom paint, crown moldings, 2 inch wood blinds, light fixtures, SS appliances, and much more. Complete remodeled second bath. Enjoy evenings out on your custom deck, storage building with full electric complete this backyard paradise. Come and show it before it's gone! Pet case by case.