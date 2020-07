Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained home with beautiful wood flooring throughout the dining area leading all the way into the living room and master bedroom. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms! Master bathroom just remodeled! Open kitchen for entertaining that looks out into the living area. Covered patio with spacious backyard. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all included! Come and show it before it is gone, this one will not last! Owner pays HOA, pet case by case.