All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 502 Elm Grove Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
502 Elm Grove Trail
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:29 PM

502 Elm Grove Trail

502 Elm Grove Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

502 Elm Grove Trl, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Megatel home in great neighborhood with exceptional schools and easy access to highway 80 and I20. This house features many luxurious architectural details and designs. With high ceilings throughout the house, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, custom stained cabinets, plus built-in gourmet coffee maker. Extensive hand scraped hardwood floors, designer tiles with glass inserts, frieze carpet. Certified energy star home with high efficiency HVAC and radiant barrier roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Elm Grove Trail have any available units?
502 Elm Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 502 Elm Grove Trail have?
Some of 502 Elm Grove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Elm Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
502 Elm Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Elm Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 502 Elm Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 502 Elm Grove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 502 Elm Grove Trail offers parking.
Does 502 Elm Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Elm Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Elm Grove Trail have a pool?
No, 502 Elm Grove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 502 Elm Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 502 Elm Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Elm Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Elm Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Elm Grove Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Elm Grove Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with PoolForney Dog Friendly Apartments
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District