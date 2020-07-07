All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

422 Red Oak Court

422 Red Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

422 Red Oak Court, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Spacious 2 story home in Trails of Chestnut Meadows subdivision. It features master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, a spacious study downstairs and a big game room upstairs, formal living downstairs with fireplace. Covered patio in backyard. Plenty of space for your family and large fenced backyard. Highly sought after neighborhood, quiet cul-de-sac location, close to schools and shops. Granite counter top for kitchen. Close to HOA amenities. Written Application Only, App Fee is $55 per adult applicant, pets will be reviwed based on breed and weight, pet deposit is typically $250 to $300. Application Fee can be paid electronically.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Red Oak Court have any available units?
422 Red Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 422 Red Oak Court have?
Some of 422 Red Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Red Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
422 Red Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Red Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Red Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 422 Red Oak Court offer parking?
No, 422 Red Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 422 Red Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Red Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Red Oak Court have a pool?
No, 422 Red Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 422 Red Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 422 Red Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Red Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Red Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Red Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Red Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

