422 Red Oak Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace game room

Spacious 2 story home in Trails of Chestnut Meadows subdivision. It features master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, a spacious study downstairs and a big game room upstairs, formal living downstairs with fireplace. Covered patio in backyard. Plenty of space for your family and large fenced backyard. Highly sought after neighborhood, quiet cul-de-sac location, close to schools and shops. Granite counter top for kitchen. Close to HOA amenities. Written Application Only, App Fee is $55 per adult applicant, pets will be reviwed based on breed and weight, pet deposit is typically $250 to $300. Application Fee can be paid electronically.