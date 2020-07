Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated home in the heart of Forney, just minutes away from US Hwy 80 access. New paint, updated floors. Huge living area, eat in kitchen with lots of natural light! Large master bedroom, this home maximizes all space! The outdoors offers a wonderful large backyard with mature trees, and a fabulous partially covered deck making a perfect hangout for those Texas summer nights!