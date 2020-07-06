324 Cherrywood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated playground

4 bedroom plus study, Chestnut Meadows community. Beautiful community with mature trees, easy access to shops, close to schools. Spacious backyard with playground equipment and shed and back porch for entertainment. Fenced yard, newer sprinkler system, new carpet, newer paint, outdoor fan and pergola. Granite counter top kitchen, tile backsplash and updated master bathroom. Great floor plan with plenty of space, stained concrete flooring. Please use TAR Application Form, App Fee can be sent electronically using Zelle, Venmo, CashApp or PayPal. App fee is $55 each adult. Pets will be reviewed and pet deposit determined based on size and breed.