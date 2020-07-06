All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 324 Cherrywood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
324 Cherrywood Trail
Last updated November 2 2019 at 2:39 AM

324 Cherrywood Trail

324 Cherrywood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

324 Cherrywood Trail, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom plus study, Chestnut Meadows community. Beautiful community with mature trees, easy access to shops, close to schools. Spacious backyard with playground equipment and shed and back porch for entertainment. Fenced yard, newer sprinkler system, new carpet, newer paint, outdoor fan and pergola. Granite counter top kitchen, tile backsplash and updated master bathroom. Great floor plan with plenty of space, stained concrete flooring. Please use TAR Application Form, App Fee can be sent electronically using Zelle, Venmo, CashApp or PayPal. App fee is $55 each adult. Pets will be reviewed and pet deposit determined based on size and breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Cherrywood Trail have any available units?
324 Cherrywood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 324 Cherrywood Trail have?
Some of 324 Cherrywood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Cherrywood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
324 Cherrywood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Cherrywood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Cherrywood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 324 Cherrywood Trail offer parking?
No, 324 Cherrywood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 324 Cherrywood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Cherrywood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Cherrywood Trail have a pool?
No, 324 Cherrywood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 324 Cherrywood Trail have accessible units?
No, 324 Cherrywood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Cherrywood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Cherrywood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Cherrywood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Cherrywood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District