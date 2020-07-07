320 Border Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING WI-FI and LAWN CARE!!

Welcome to a Beautifully Re-Designed, Renovated 2 Bedroom with Bonus Room Historic Cottage Duplex style home!

Walking Distance to Downtown Forney, Enos and Crumbzz and more!Nestled in a Quiet Street with a Large Yard and Covered Porch to Enjoy Gorgeous Sunsets!Located in Forney Schools!Electricity, Water, Trash, Sewer, Gas, Wi-Fi included in rent!Top of the Line New Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator!Washer and Dryer Included!Detached Storage Building!

Small Pet considered.Tenant responsible to verify all information.Security Deposit,First Months Rent in Cashier Checks Only and prior to Move In. Copy of recent months paystubs and drivers license