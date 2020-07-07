316 Acadia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Lovely 2.5-year-old home built by Dunhill Homes, 3br, 2ba and french door study, completed in Oct 2016. gently lived in. 12 Ft soaring high ceiling in family, kitchen and dining, all other areas 10ft ceiling. R-40 insulation, certified Energy Star Home in 2016. The home offers many upgraded features: SS appliances, granite c-top, covered patio, high energy efficiency, nice size backyard, 5 mins to Walmart, Kroger, cinema, home improvement stores, restaurants, and major highway. Community has a pool, pond and jogging trail. Great Forney ISD schools. Fridge stays without warranty.