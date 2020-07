Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice single story home in Trails of Chestnut Meadow. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwoods, 2 inch blinds, crown molding, large open kitchen, ceramic tile in wet areas and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio and an extended concrete pad for outdoor enjoyment. Master bedroom is sequestered from the other 3 bedrooms for privacy.