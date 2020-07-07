305 W Trinity Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable, light filled 1950's cottage in Forney historical area. Home has been renovated throughout with new flooring, fresh paint, new roof, new hot water heater, new windows, new light fixtures, new hardware, new countertops, new appliances and two new bathrooms. Enjoy the lovely sunroom in back or the new porch deck in front. There is a small fenced in yard behind garage and a wonderful park like view behind house. Walk to the historical downtown area for dining, shopping, or visiting the historical museum. Home has all new appliances including the refrigerator and the washer and dryer. Excellent schools and 30 minutes from Dallas. Please submit application thru SmartMove