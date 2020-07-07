All apartments in Forney
305 W Trinity Street

305 West Trinity Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Trinity Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable, light filled 1950's cottage in Forney historical area. Home has been renovated throughout with new flooring, fresh paint, new roof, new hot water heater, new windows, new light fixtures, new hardware, new countertops, new appliances and two new bathrooms. Enjoy the lovely sunroom in back or the new porch deck in front. There is a small fenced in yard behind garage and a wonderful park like view behind house. Walk to the historical downtown area for dining, shopping, or visiting the historical museum. Home has all new appliances including the refrigerator and the washer and dryer. Excellent schools and 30 minutes from Dallas. Please submit application thru SmartMove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

