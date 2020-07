Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! This pristine home boasts a corner lot, TONS OF UPGRADES including quartz counter tops, wood flooring, beautiful back splash and an extended covered patio to name a few. Bring your clients to see this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home and they will not be disappointed.