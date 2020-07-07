1556 Wyler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction

New construction house is waiting for the first family to live in. Gorgeous single-story offering spanning 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 studyroom, spacious dining area and 2-car garage! Private master suite secluded at the rear of the home features a luxurious bath with built-in shelving, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. Covered patio in back yard great for grilling! Living in this desirable community, you will enjoy playground, parks, swimming pools, walking trails. Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.