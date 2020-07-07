1281 Carlsbad Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Gorgeous Highland Home in Gateway Parks - Beautiful Highland Home less than one year old located in master planned community featuring three indoor multi-purpose community rooms, lighted event lawn for outdoor entertainment, adult-only pool, resort pool with beached entry, water splash park and sun deck, two poolside covered pavilions, play lawn and picnic area and located in award winning Forney ISD.



This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features beautiful laminate wood flooring, craftsman style baseboards and trim, modern paint colors and tons of storage. Functional floor plan features master bedroom and additional flex room downstairs. Kitchen boasts huge island with silestone countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with his and hers sinks. Walk in Closets featured in every bedroom! Nicely sized backyard with 14X10 covered patio.



If you are not represented by a licensed Realtor, please contact Drema Stiffler at 214-952-4554 or dremastiffler@ebby.com



(RLNE4619084)