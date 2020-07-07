All apartments in Forney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1281 Carlsbad Dr

1281 Carlsbad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Carlsbad Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous Highland Home in Gateway Parks - Beautiful Highland Home less than one year old located in master planned community featuring three indoor multi-purpose community rooms, lighted event lawn for outdoor entertainment, adult-only pool, resort pool with beached entry, water splash park and sun deck, two poolside covered pavilions, play lawn and picnic area and located in award winning Forney ISD.

This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features beautiful laminate wood flooring, craftsman style baseboards and trim, modern paint colors and tons of storage. Functional floor plan features master bedroom and additional flex room downstairs. Kitchen boasts huge island with silestone countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with his and hers sinks. Walk in Closets featured in every bedroom! Nicely sized backyard with 14X10 covered patio.

If you are not represented by a licensed Realtor, please contact Drema Stiffler at 214-952-4554 or dremastiffler@ebby.com

(RLNE4619084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have any available units?
1281 Carlsbad Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have?
Some of 1281 Carlsbad Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Carlsbad Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Carlsbad Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Carlsbad Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Carlsbad Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr offer parking?
No, 1281 Carlsbad Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Carlsbad Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1281 Carlsbad Dr has a pool.
Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have accessible units?
No, 1281 Carlsbad Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Carlsbad Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Carlsbad Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1281 Carlsbad Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

