Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:20 AM

126 Starlight Drive

126 Starlight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

126 Starlight Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has so much space for living and entertaining! The downstairs floor includes a spacious master bedroom and master bath with an additional 2 bedrooms and complete bathroom. The kitchen is open to the living room with wood floors and a cozy fireplace. Not only does this home include 4 bedrooms, it also has a bright and airy office! The upstairs has another living area, great sized bedroom and a complete bathroom. Come and see this home today!

Home was just freshly painted and carpets are freshly steamed! Ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Starlight Drive have any available units?
126 Starlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 126 Starlight Drive have?
Some of 126 Starlight Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Starlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Starlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Starlight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 126 Starlight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 126 Starlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Starlight Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Starlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Starlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Starlight Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Starlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Starlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Starlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Starlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Starlight Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Starlight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Starlight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

