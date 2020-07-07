126 Starlight Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has so much space for living and entertaining! The downstairs floor includes a spacious master bedroom and master bath with an additional 2 bedrooms and complete bathroom. The kitchen is open to the living room with wood floors and a cozy fireplace. Not only does this home include 4 bedrooms, it also has a bright and airy office! The upstairs has another living area, great sized bedroom and a complete bathroom. Come and see this home today!



Home was just freshly painted and carpets are freshly steamed! Ready to go!