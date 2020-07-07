All apartments in Forney
118 Jason Drive

Location

118 Jason Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Skyline Estates neighborhood. Great layout, 4 bedrooms with a spacious study with french doors. Open floor plan, the kitchen features breakfast nook, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet, all overlooking the family room. Vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, oversized master bedroom with separate shower, extended patio allows for entertainment. Large backyard installed with french drains. Very quiet neighborhood, within short distance to schools and shops. Please use TAR Application Form, application fee can be paid electronically using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or Cash App. Pets will be reviewed on case by case basis, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Jason Drive have any available units?
118 Jason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 118 Jason Drive have?
Some of 118 Jason Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Jason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Jason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Jason Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Jason Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Jason Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Jason Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Jason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Jason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Jason Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Jason Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Jason Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Jason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Jason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Jason Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Jason Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Jason Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

