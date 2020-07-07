118 Jason Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Skyline Estates neighborhood. Great layout, 4 bedrooms with a spacious study with french doors. Open floor plan, the kitchen features breakfast nook, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet, all overlooking the family room. Vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, oversized master bedroom with separate shower, extended patio allows for entertainment. Large backyard installed with french drains. Very quiet neighborhood, within short distance to schools and shops. Please use TAR Application Form, application fee can be paid electronically using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or Cash App. Pets will be reviewed on case by case basis, pet deposit is $250 to $300 per pet.