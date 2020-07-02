All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 729 Paisley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
729 Paisley Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

729 Paisley Drive

729 Paisley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

729 Paisley Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one story home with lots of upgrades! The home is well maintained and shows the pride of ownership. The open floor plan is warm and inviting. Dining and family room feature laminate wood floors with ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast and wet areas. Large Mstr Bed & Bath with upgraded fixtures and slate tile jetted tub and separate shower. Huge yard & patio which is partially covered and features custom textured concrete surface. Pictures were taken with furnitures. No Furnitures come with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Paisley Drive have any available units?
729 Paisley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Paisley Drive have?
Some of 729 Paisley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Paisley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Paisley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Paisley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 Paisley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 729 Paisley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 Paisley Drive offers parking.
Does 729 Paisley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Paisley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Paisley Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Paisley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Paisley Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Paisley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Paisley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Paisley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary