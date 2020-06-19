657 Surrey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID Luxurious Lakeside DFW Villa has it ALL! Open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, plantation shutters, office, and guest room downstairs. Large Master Suite with Huge walk in closet. Third bedroom- EnSuite bath and Spacious 2nd living area. Home has lots of natural light and features granite counters,large island,farm sink,wine refrigerator,stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in pantry with wood floors and under stairs storage. Walk to dining, shopping, Moviehouse Eatery, bike trail and lake. MUST SEE - AVAILABLE Sept 3, Small Pets considered with pet deposit -WILL Consider SHORTER TERM LEASE WITH INCREASED RENT PRICE