657 Surrey Lane
657 Surrey Lane

657 Surrey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

657 Surrey Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID Luxurious Lakeside DFW Villa has it ALL! Open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, plantation shutters, office, and guest room downstairs. Large Master Suite with Huge walk in closet. Third bedroom- EnSuite bath and Spacious 2nd living area. Home has lots of natural light and features granite counters,large island,farm sink,wine refrigerator,stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in pantry with wood floors and under stairs storage. Walk to dining, shopping, Moviehouse Eatery, bike trail and lake. MUST SEE - AVAILABLE Sept 3, Small Pets considered with pet deposit -WILL Consider SHORTER TERM LEASE WITH INCREASED RENT PRICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Surrey Lane have any available units?
657 Surrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Surrey Lane have?
Some of 657 Surrey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Surrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
657 Surrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Surrey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Surrey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 657 Surrey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 657 Surrey Lane offers parking.
Does 657 Surrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Surrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Surrey Lane have a pool?
No, 657 Surrey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 657 Surrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 657 Surrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Surrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Surrey Lane has units with dishwashers.

