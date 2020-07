Amenities

A total charmer in the heart of the vibrant Lakeside community. This fairly new construction features granite in the kitchen, wood floors, and comes with washer, dryer, and state of the art refridgerator. The house is located next door to a fountain park and walking distance to Yoga, shops, restaurants and dine in cinema. The adjacent lake offers the North Shore Bike trail, jet skiing, and boating. Come see us.