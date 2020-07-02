All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5436 Shepherd Place

5436 Shepherd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Shepherd Pl, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Immaculate, move in ready, 1 story brick home in highly sought after established Flower Mound neighborhood zoned for exemplary schools and conveniently close to shopping and dining Appreciate brand new wood look floors in living, breakfast and hallway Fresh interior paint in today's popular paint tones. Kitchen with brand new granite and stunning backsplash. Crisp white appliances and gas cooktop range. Large living area anchored by attractive fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Open patio overlooks backyard. Epoxy coated garage floor. Rent includes bi-monthly yard care. Refrigerator stays. Full size utility room. What a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

