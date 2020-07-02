5436 Shepherd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, move in ready, 1 story brick home in highly sought after established Flower Mound neighborhood zoned for exemplary schools and conveniently close to shopping and dining Appreciate brand new wood look floors in living, breakfast and hallway Fresh interior paint in today's popular paint tones. Kitchen with brand new granite and stunning backsplash. Crisp white appliances and gas cooktop range. Large living area anchored by attractive fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Open patio overlooks backyard. Epoxy coated garage floor. Rent includes bi-monthly yard care. Refrigerator stays. Full size utility room. What a great place to call home.