5423 Luttrell Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This single story home on an oversized culdesac lot is a must see! The home features large living spaces and tall ceilings with decorative lighting and more. The kitchen features granite counters, electric stove, and stainless steel refrigerator and is open to the living room making for easy entertaining! The living room is huge and has a fireplace and two sliding glass doors leading onto the covered patio and large back yard. The bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The master bath has quartz counters, subway tile and glass shower, and designer tile flooring. The secondary bath has quartz counters and designer tile! Upgrades include new roof and windows! Don't miss this great home!