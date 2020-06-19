All apartments in Flower Mound
Flower Mound, TX
5423 Luttrell Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:54 PM

5423 Luttrell Court

5423 Luttrell Court · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Luttrell Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single story home on an oversized culdesac lot is a must see! The home features large living spaces and tall ceilings with decorative lighting and more. The kitchen features granite counters, electric stove, and stainless steel refrigerator and is open to the living room making for easy entertaining! The living room is huge and has a fireplace and two sliding glass doors leading onto the covered patio and large back yard. The bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The master bath has quartz counters, subway tile and glass shower, and designer tile flooring. The secondary bath has quartz counters and designer tile! Upgrades include new roof and windows! Don't miss this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Luttrell Court have any available units?
5423 Luttrell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 Luttrell Court have?
Some of 5423 Luttrell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Luttrell Court currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Luttrell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Luttrell Court pet-friendly?
No, 5423 Luttrell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5423 Luttrell Court offer parking?
Yes, 5423 Luttrell Court offers parking.
Does 5423 Luttrell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Luttrell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Luttrell Court have a pool?
No, 5423 Luttrell Court does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Luttrell Court have accessible units?
No, 5423 Luttrell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Luttrell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 Luttrell Court has units with dishwashers.

