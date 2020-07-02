All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 501 Landwyck Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
501 Landwyck Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:30 AM

501 Landwyck Lane

501 Landwyck Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

501 Landwyck Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 MONTH LEASE, SINGLE STORY CHARMER! Available Now! 4 bed 2 bath located in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood. Freshly painted interior & exterior, new carpet throughout. Neutral colors! New water filter, close to schools, parks & restaurants, minutes from DFW & Lake Grapevine. Classic crown molding, open living spaces, kitchen with granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, island with cooktop & lots of counter space. Peaceful master suite in split bedroom design, master bath with a deep garden tub, separate shower & a generous sized walk in closet. Outdoor patio area completes the pleasant backyard. Sought after schools, including Flower Mound High School! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, MLS 14168884

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Landwyck Lane have any available units?
501 Landwyck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Landwyck Lane have?
Some of 501 Landwyck Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Landwyck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
501 Landwyck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Landwyck Lane pet-friendly?
No, 501 Landwyck Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 501 Landwyck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 501 Landwyck Lane offers parking.
Does 501 Landwyck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Landwyck Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Landwyck Lane have a pool?
No, 501 Landwyck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 501 Landwyck Lane have accessible units?
No, 501 Landwyck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Landwyck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Landwyck Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary