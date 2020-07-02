501 Landwyck Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

6 MONTH LEASE, SINGLE STORY CHARMER! Available Now! 4 bed 2 bath located in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood. Freshly painted interior & exterior, new carpet throughout. Neutral colors! New water filter, close to schools, parks & restaurants, minutes from DFW & Lake Grapevine. Classic crown molding, open living spaces, kitchen with granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, island with cooktop & lots of counter space. Peaceful master suite in split bedroom design, master bath with a deep garden tub, separate shower & a generous sized walk in closet. Outdoor patio area completes the pleasant backyard. Sought after schools, including Flower Mound High School! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, MLS 14168884