4816 Lansdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Light and Bright! This meticulously maintained 1 story home is beautiful in desirable Flower Mound. Light & airy 3-2-2 with a study has ceramic tile in entry, all walkways, kitchen, breakfast, master bath, and master walk in closet. Roomy kitchen has a nice island with a large skylight, is open to breakfast nook and family room. Enjoy high ceilings throughout the house. The living room has large windows and brick fireplace all overlooking the arbor wood deck and back yard. Large storage shed in backyard.