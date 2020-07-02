All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated December 19 2019 at 9:52 AM

4816 Lansdale Drive

4816 Lansdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4816 Lansdale Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Light and Bright! This meticulously maintained 1 story home is beautiful in desirable Flower Mound. Light & airy 3-2-2 with a study has ceramic tile in entry, all walkways, kitchen, breakfast, master bath, and master walk in closet. Roomy kitchen has a nice island with a large skylight, is open to breakfast nook and family room. Enjoy high ceilings throughout the house. The living room has large windows and brick fireplace all overlooking the arbor wood deck and back yard. Large storage shed in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Lansdale Drive have any available units?
4816 Lansdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Lansdale Drive have?
Some of 4816 Lansdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Lansdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Lansdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Lansdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Lansdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4816 Lansdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Lansdale Drive offers parking.
Does 4816 Lansdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Lansdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Lansdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4816 Lansdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Lansdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4816 Lansdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Lansdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Lansdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

