4613 Pinon Street

Amenities
Perfect Family Home. Beautiful 1-story split bedroom plan with lots of natural light. Sitting in the heart of Flower Mound this nicely updated home features hardwood floors, custom wall colors and contemporary lighting. Open layout kitchen with stone counter tops, white cabinets, tile flooring and dual pantry. Spacious Master bedroom looking into a beautiful backyard. Master bath features double vanities, jetted tub & Walk in Closet. House sits on a private Cul De Sac. Close to Riverwalk, TX Presby Hospital, Bridlewood Golf Course & Senior Center. Fridge Conveys.