4313 Brenda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is located in the heart of Flower Mound. Wide open eat in kitchen boasts tons of counter space and lots of natural light. Open to the living room makes this home a great place for entertaining. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Upstairs is a large game room and media room along with an additional full bath. Backyard has a great patio and lots of shade perfect for outdoor activities. Lease includes refrigerator and all HOA fees.