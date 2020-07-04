4313 Brenda Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Wellington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is located in the heart of Flower Mound. Wide open eat in kitchen boasts tons of counter space and lots of natural light. Open to the living room makes this home a great place for entertaining. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Upstairs is a large game room and media room along with an additional full bath. Backyard has a great patio and lots of shade perfect for outdoor activities. Lease includes refrigerator and all HOA fees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
