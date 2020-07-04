All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

4313 Brenda Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is located in the heart of Flower Mound. Wide open eat in kitchen boasts tons of counter space and lots of natural light. Open to the living room makes this home a great place for entertaining. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Upstairs is a large game room and media room along with an additional full bath. Backyard has a great patio and lots of shade perfect for outdoor activities. Lease includes refrigerator and all HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Brenda Drive have any available units?
4313 Brenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Brenda Drive have?
Some of 4313 Brenda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Brenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Brenda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Brenda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Brenda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4313 Brenda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Brenda Drive offers parking.
Does 4313 Brenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Brenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Brenda Drive have a pool?
No, 4313 Brenda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Brenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Brenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Brenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Brenda Drive has units with dishwashers.

