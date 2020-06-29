4233 Broadway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Be the first to move into this BRAND NEW luxury townhome in the heart of Flower Mounds most vibrant and highly sought after River Walk Community. Enjoy soaring ceilings in this beautiful 2 story home featuring upgrades throughout. Welcome home to this sprawling floorplan. Fridge, Washer & Dryer negotiable. Enjoy the best of what Flower Mound has to offer, award winning schools, ONE minute walk to the up and coming urban hot spot on the River Walk which is featured to boast 7 restaurants, concerts in the park, retail shopping and SO MUCH MORE. With 46.5 acres of parks and open spaces in or adjacent to the property, The River Walk provides a relaxing and serene environment Run to this home and move in today!