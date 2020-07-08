4228 Spring Meadow Lane

Amenities

Cute 3,2,2 home features vaulted ceiling & Woodburning fireplace in the open living, dining area. The kitchen offers abundant cabinetry; Quartz countertops Subway tile backsplash; appliances include refrigerator, electric range, Microwave, Dish Washer. Master bedroom has large WIC and double sink mirrored vanity, laundry area near bedrooms, large 2 car garage, fenced, easy to care for yard. The neighborhood is near a park and natatorium. Updates, interior paint throughout 2018, new floor covering in wet areas 2018 New privacy fenced 2016. The Photos online are pre tenant.