Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:21 AM

3759 Legends Path

3759 Legends Path · No Longer Available
Location

3759 Legends Path, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
LIKE-NEW HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER LUXURY ACTIVE ADULT 55+ COMMUNITY! Top-notch finishes include handscraped hardwood floors, wrought iron spindles, crown molding plus upgraded carpet & padding. Host in the chef's kitchen boasting GE Profile appliances, upgraded granite counters & large island with a breakfast bar or unwind in the lavish master bath that likens an upscale spa. Entertain in the spacious game room or the private media room with 7.1 surround sound. Enjoy breathtaking views of the neighborhood pond from the covered patio. Meet your neighbors in this exclusive & gated community at the 5,000 sqft amenity center offering a pool, veranda, gym & many activities! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 Legends Path have any available units?
3759 Legends Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3759 Legends Path have?
Some of 3759 Legends Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3759 Legends Path currently offering any rent specials?
3759 Legends Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 Legends Path pet-friendly?
No, 3759 Legends Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3759 Legends Path offer parking?
Yes, 3759 Legends Path offers parking.
Does 3759 Legends Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3759 Legends Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 Legends Path have a pool?
Yes, 3759 Legends Path has a pool.
Does 3759 Legends Path have accessible units?
No, 3759 Legends Path does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 Legends Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3759 Legends Path has units with dishwashers.

