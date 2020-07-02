3759 Legends Path

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

LIKE-NEW HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER LUXURY ACTIVE ADULT 55+ COMMUNITY! Top-notch finishes include handscraped hardwood floors, wrought iron spindles, crown molding plus upgraded carpet & padding. Host in the chef's kitchen boasting GE Profile appliances, upgraded granite counters & large island with a breakfast bar or unwind in the lavish master bath that likens an upscale spa. Entertain in the spacious game room or the private media room with 7.1 surround sound. Enjoy breathtaking views of the neighborhood pond from the covered patio. Meet your neighbors in this exclusive & gated community at the 5,000 sqft amenity center offering a pool, veranda, gym & many activities! NO PETS