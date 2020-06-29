All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:31 AM

3725 Burlington Drive

3725 Burlington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Burlington Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Open, bright, charming, updated 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 story LOFT home in highly sought after Wellington neighborhood. Upgrades include granite kitchen tops, recessed lighting, hardwoods, modern fixtures, fresh paint. Main living open to kitchen with abundant cabinets and large island. Second room doubles as dining or living space. Master features hardwoods and beautiful green backyard views. Backyard paradise with covered patio comes with built in grill, fridge and peaceful greenbelt views. Upstairs 2nd living with loft, three large bedrooms, full bath. Walk to award winning Wellington Elementary, Flower Mound HS and Wellington community center with pool, tennis, playground, gym (included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Burlington Drive have any available units?
3725 Burlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Burlington Drive have?
Some of 3725 Burlington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Burlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Burlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Burlington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Burlington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3725 Burlington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Burlington Drive offers parking.
Does 3725 Burlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Burlington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Burlington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3725 Burlington Drive has a pool.
Does 3725 Burlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3725 Burlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Burlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Burlington Drive has units with dishwashers.

