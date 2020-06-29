3725 Burlington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Open, bright, charming, updated 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 story LOFT home in highly sought after Wellington neighborhood. Upgrades include granite kitchen tops, recessed lighting, hardwoods, modern fixtures, fresh paint. Main living open to kitchen with abundant cabinets and large island. Second room doubles as dining or living space. Master features hardwoods and beautiful green backyard views. Backyard paradise with covered patio comes with built in grill, fridge and peaceful greenbelt views. Upstairs 2nd living with loft, three large bedrooms, full bath. Walk to award winning Wellington Elementary, Flower Mound HS and Wellington community center with pool, tennis, playground, gym (included).