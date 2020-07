Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately maintained 4-3-3 ONE STORY HOME with great floor plan in Stafford Estates! Large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, built-in microwave & oven. Kitchen opens to living room with wall of windows and fireplace. Wood Floors and tile throughout! Elegant formal living at entry. Split bedrooms, plus separate guest bedroom with private bath. 5 to 18 month leases will be considered. New, efficient AC units (one installed in 2015 and one in 2017). Owner pays HOA dues.